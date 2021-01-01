XTRATUF Men's Sharkbyte Casual Shoes, Black

Slip on the XTRATUF® Men's Sharkbyte casual shoes for laidback style and reliable performance on the water. The slip-on Sharkbyte is made with supple nubuck leather for water-resistant performance, as well as port holes to drain water and non-slip, non-marking Chevron® rubber outsoles for traction. With the XTRATUF® Men's Sharkbyte casual shoe, you'll feel comfy and confidence on your feet. FEATURES: Water-resistant nubuck leather upper Chevron graphic pull tab Cushioned removable sock liner Medial weep holes disperse water Non-marking, slip-resistant Chevron® rubber outsoles grip wet and dry surfaces