Nike Men's Shield Anorak Golf Jacket, XXL, Concord

Fit & Design: Standard fit anorak jacket Elongated 1/2 length zipper lets you easily pull the jacket on and off Drawcord at the hem and a bungee at the back of the hood let you adjust your fit Raglan sleeves eliminate shoulder seams for a smooth, natural feel throughout your swing Kangaroo pocket Packs down into a zippered back pocket so you can store it on the go Carabiner on the pouch lets you clip it to your bag for easy storage Contoured hood has a lower profile than a traditional hood, so you can see peripherally as you line up each shot Technology: Lightweight woven fabric has a water-repellent finish to help you stay dry in wet weather