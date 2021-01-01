Speedo Men's Shoreline Square Leg, Large, Black

Be prepared for practice or the swim meet in the Men’s Shoreline Square Leg. Offering the coverage of a jammer but the mobility of a brief, this suit features sporty contrast side piping along with reinforced seams and hidden drawstring for stay-put performance. Constructed with Xtra Life Lycra® for outstanding durability and built-in protection from UV rays, these shorts will quickly become a go-to favorite. FEATURES: Modern square-cut leg Designed with Xtra Life LYCRA® fabric for outstanding shape retention Block the Burn® UV protective fabric Front gusset for enhanced mobility Fabric: 80% Nylon/20% Xtra Life LYCRA® Fiber Style: 7300164