Men's The Nightmare Before Christmas Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Black L

A staple wear that's full of style. This Men's The Nightmare Before Christmas Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt in Black is a regular-fit short-sleeve tee features a solid color along with cool graphics. Made from a soft, cotton-blend fabric, this solid crewneck tee keeps you comfortable throughout your day and works great as a stand-alone or layering option. Pair it with anything from shorts to chinos to jeans for a versatile look that you're sure to appreciate. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Shapes.