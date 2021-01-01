Gildan Mens Short Sleeve Soft-Style T-Shirt (Kiwi) - XL - Also in: M, XXL, L, S

100% Jersey Cotton. - Preshrunk for dependable afterwash performance. - Deluxe 30/1s yarn for soft hand. - Slimmer eurofit style in neck/shoulder/sleeves. - Tubular knit. - Fashionable 5/8" rib knit collar. - Seamless double-needle collar. - Taped neck and shoulders. - Twin needle sleeves and bottom hem. - Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease. - Also available in ladies sizes, code 64000L and childrens sizes 64000B. - *Sport Gray and Antique colors 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester *All Heather colors are 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. - Weight: 141-150g/m². - Fabric: 100% ringspun Cotton. - Size (width/length): (S) 18in/28in, (M) 21in/29in, (L) 22in/30in, (XL) 24in/31in, (XXL) 26in/32in, (3XL) 28in/33in, (4XL) 30in/35in. - Gender: Men