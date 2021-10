A modern fit shirt with added stretch for ease of movement and contemporary styling features including cutaway collar, grown-on placket, back darts for fit and pearlized buttons. - Fabric contains easycare properties and matches and this style also contains a Henbury cut-out label for easy rebranding. - Size (chest to fit): XS (36in), S (38in), M (40in), L (42/44in), XL (46/48in), XXL (50in), 3XL (52in), 4XL (54in). - Materials: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane. - Gender: Men