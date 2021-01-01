The North Face Men's Sierra Etip Gloves, Large, Green

Fit and Design: Standard fit gloves Lightweight 5 Dimensional Fit™ ensures consistent sizing Radiametric Articulation™ keeps hands in their natural relaxed position Four-way-stretch, brushed Sherpa fleece on interior offers a warm and cozy feel Synthetic-suede palm overlay with silicone gripper dot print on palm achieves a better grip Suede pull tab makes the gloves easy to put on and take off Technology: FlashDry™ woven fabric over knuckles helps gloves to dry quickly U|R® Powered fleece on palm allows you to use touchscreen devices while keeping your gloves on Etip™ functionality enhances touchscreen capabilities