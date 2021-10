Designed as a tribute to 2,000-year-old footwear found at archaeological digs in the Middle East, these natural-leather sandals are handmade in Israel by skilled craftsman. An adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure create a sleek, minimalist silhouette designed for durability and comfort. Style Name: Jerusalem Sandals Silas Slingback Sandal (Men). Style Number: 5507128. Available in stores.