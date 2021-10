Beads Chain Bracelet in Sterling Silver. Handmade in New York City, using thoroughly-selected materials. Undefined Jewelry is for all genders, and aims to disrupt media-centric definitions and the stereotypes of beauty. Sterling Silver 925 Handmade in New York. Remove jewelry when bathing, showering or swimming clean the prices after use and occasionally & wipe with a soft cloth Men's Silver Beads Chain Bracelet - Medium Undefined Jewelry