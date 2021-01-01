The Ethereal Feather Necklace is a Solid Silver pendant & chain with 14KT gold plating. The design is a delicate feather and is a symbol of freedom and inspiration. Perfect for any gender and layering different colours/lengths. This necklace is that a great starter piece for if you're just starting to wear jewellery. Try wearing alongside other pieces such as the adjustable chain being your perfect excuse to play around with layering. Serge DeNimes jewellery is made from 925 Sterling Silver so it does require some care to keep it looking its best. Sterling Silver naturally tarnishes over time as sulphur reacts to the air. Other chemicals such as perfumes, moisturisers, hairspray, perspiration etc also add to this reaction so here are some tips to keep your Silver looking brand new; Make jewellery the last thing you add to your look - after you've moisturised, sprayed etc Do not shower or swim whilst wearing your jewellery Remove before exercising Keep out of direct sunlight How to clean your jewellery Use a lightly damp cloth - avoid using kitchen towels as this can scratch the surface of the silver For a more intense clean invest in a specific Silver cleaner, such as Silvo or a specialist silver cleaning cloth How to store your jewellery Silver will tarnish in direct sunlight or air so store in a dark, dry & cool place Fasten chains before storing to avoid tangling - fasten adjustor chains on the last hole Store jewellery separate from other pieces so they don't get scratched in storage The more you wear your Serge DeNimes jewellery, the less care they need so keep accessorising regularly. Men's Silver Gold Plated Ethereal Feather Necklace Serge DeNimes