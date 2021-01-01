Columbia Men's Silver Ridge II Vest, Moisture Wicking, Sun Protection, Fossil, X-Large

OMNI-SHADE: Be safe and protected. Omni-Shade blocks UVA and UVB rays to help prevent sunburns and long-term skin damage. The tight weave construction with UV absorbent yarns block the full spectrum of harmful UV rays. OMNI-WICK: The ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Omni-Wick quickly moves moisture from the skin into the fabric where it spreads across the surface to quickly evaporate—keeping you cool and your clothing dry. COMFORTABLE AND FUNCTIONAL VEST: This men's vest features sun protection and wicking fabric for protection and comfort during activities outside. HANDY FEATURES: Two zippered hand pockets, a zip-closed and tab closed chest pockets for added security, as well as a drawcord adjustable hem and full length collar to keep you warm and comfortable BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our apparel apart from others. We use only the highest quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and durable stitching. This is a long-lasting vest you will enjoy for seasons to come