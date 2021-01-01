Men's Ski Gloves - Goodfellow & Co Black L/XL

Keep your hands warm during winter activities with the Ski Gloves from Goodfellow and Co™. Crafted from a soft fabric with a lightweight fabric interior and fill for extra warmth and comfort, these men's ski gloves keep your hands toasty during the chilly winter. The solid black hue goes well with a range of looks, and the textured patch accent on palm and fingers area offers extra grip. Thanks to their pull-on style, this pair of gloves lends easy on and off wear. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: L/XL. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.