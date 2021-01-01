Men's Skinny Fit Hennepin Tech Chino Pants - Goodfellow & Co Blue 32x34

Give a contemporary take on your everyday wear with these Skinny-Fit Hennepin Tech Chino Pants from Goodfellow and Co™. These mid-rise chino pants in a neutral khaki color make a versatile choice in your year-round wardrobe. Styled with a tapered, skinny fit made from a soft stretch fabric, they bring flexible comfort and sleek style to your look. The zipper fly with button closure ensures a great fit, while the multiple pockets and belt loops add functional style. You can pair these with anything you want, from a V-neck T-shirt to a button-down shirt, to complete your smart-casual look. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 32x34. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.