Calvin Klein Men's Skinny Fit Stretch Suit Separates – Custom Jacket & Pant Size Selection, Black, 34X34

The ultimate high performance fabric with four way stretch that maximizes movement and comfort, and easy to wear in any climate. This suit can be worn all year round. The pant is designed to fit much lower on the hips with a very tapered leg to a narrow opening at the bottom. This black suit is a sure fire way to looking chic at your next occasion, from the office, to a wedding, or that important date; black goes with everything. With the Calvin Klein skinny fit suit separate you can customize your jacket and pant size for that special occasion or your next important meeting, dressing to impress has never been easier. Suit jacket and pants sold separately. Select your suit jacket and pant size, and add them to the cart separately.