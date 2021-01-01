Columbia Men's Slack Tide Camp ™ Short Sleeve Shirt

Columbia Slack Tide Camp ™ Short Sleeve Shirt. From ship to shore, this Slack Tide ™ Camp Shirt keeps you cool and comfortable with classic seashore style. Specifically designed for mobility and protection, this angler shirt features an easy, lightly relaxed fit for a comfortable range of motion and vertical back vents that actively dump excess heat. Crafted with omni-wick ™ fabric that moves perspiration away from the skin to dry quickly on the surface this short sleeve is finished with a UPF 50 fabrication that protects your skin from Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB).