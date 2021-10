You’ll look tour-ready in the J.Lindeberg® Men’s Slater 40 Pro Leather Golf Belt. The belt is made with genuine leather and a brushed steel buckle that features the JL Bridge logo as the face. Wherever you wear this belt, they’ll know you take golf seriously. Design Details Genuine leather construction Brushed steel buckle JL Bridge logo belt buckle 40mm buckle Belt width: 4.5 cm Brand name printed on the inside