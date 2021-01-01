Men's Sleeveless Run T-Shirt - All in Motion Turquoise M

Why we're ALL IN: A simple tank made from lightweight, breathable fabric is a must-have for running, walking and everyday activities. Moisture-wicking properties built to keep you nice and cool go hand in hand with a quick-dry finish and odor-resistant technology for an all-around fresh feel. A scooped hem lends greater back coverage for confident wear, and the reflective logo finishes the piece with thoughtful detail. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Color: Turquoise. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Space Dye Design. Material: Recycled Polyester.