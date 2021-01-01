This Perry Ellis long sleeve shirt is crafted from lightweight twill fabrication with a check pattern for classic comfort and style. The men's button-down shirt is wrinkle-resistant for a polished look. A slim fit with stretch in the fabric offers a flattering silhouette that doesn't feel restrictive. For busy days, moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties keep you cool and dry on the go. 95% Nylon / 5% Elastane Slim Fit Twill Fabrication Wrinkle Resistant so an Iron is Not Needed Stretch Moisture Wicking to Keep You Dry Quick Dry So You Can Stay Dry Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Check Quick Dry Shirt in Winetasting/Red, Size Medium, Nylon/Elastane Long Sleeves