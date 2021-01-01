Men's Slim Fit Dress Shirt Long Sleeve Casual Shirt Check Dress Shirts for Men

PRODUCT DETAILS Our Formal Classic shirt range is designed and fashioned so you can look extremely professional in the workplace. We have cut the shirt slightly longer so the shirt tucks into your suit trousers perfectly. The collar inner linings for the spread Collars are non-fused and the softest possible material, giving you a quality comfortable feel around the neck. An intricate pattern of check is unique facet of this tailored shirt for indelible style. PRODUCT FEATURES - Mens Dress Shirts - Fabric Content: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester - Front button closure - Slim Fit - Check Shirt - Spread collar dress shirt - Shirttail hem - Long sleeves with convertible barrel button cuffs - Cuffed Sleeve - Broadcloth - Breathable dress shirt for soft comfort - Classic Spread collar with removable collar stays - Formal/ Casual Wear - Perfect fit: your exact neck and sleeve sizes. - Seasons: Spring & Summer & Autumn & Winter FABRIC & CARE: - Fabric Content: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester - Machine wash and dry. FIT & SIZING - Slim Fit: A generous cut through the shoulders, chest and waist for total comfort and a slim fit - Select your neck and sleeve measurements for a comfortable, nearly custom fit. For example, 15 1/2 inches is the collar size and 34-35 is sleeve length.