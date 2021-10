Minimalist jeans in comfortable cotton stretch cut in a modern, slim silhouette. Belt loops Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style Cotton/elastane Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Slim fit Rise, about 8.25" Inseam, about 32" Leg opening, about 14" ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with Americana style since 1967, Ralph Lauren started with one item-the necktie-un. Selloff Men's - S/o M Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Ralph Lauren. Color: Blue. Size: 30 32.