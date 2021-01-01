A smart choice for active days, this Perry Ellis menâs long sleeve shirt is made with soft, breathable and moisture wicking Coolmax yarns for impressive comfort. Pique fabrication weaves raised parallel cords into the surface of the material, giving it a sophisticated textured look. A hint of stretch in the fabric allows you to bend and move without feeling constricted, and the material is wrinkle resistant to help keep your look neat and professional. An expandable collar helps to provide a customized fit. 50% Coolmax Tm Polyester / 50% Polyester Slim Fit Pique Fabrication Incorporates Texture By Weaving In Raised Parallel Cords Into The Garment Wrinkle Resistant For Hassle Free Wear and Care Stretch Moisture Wicking To Keep You Fresh Quick Dry For Speedy Style Recovery Coolmax Yarns Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Pique Stretch Shirt in Black, Size Medium, Polyester, Solid Long Sleeves