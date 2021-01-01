Saks Fifth Avenue Made in Italy Men's Slim-Fit Solid Wool Suit - Light Grey - Size 36 R

Handsome slim-fit suit crafted from luxe Italian wool. Garment made from fabric woven in Italy by Cloth Ermenegildo Zegna. Wool. Dry clean. Made in Italy. JACKET Two-button front Notched lapel Besom chest pocket Contoured through the waist Flap pockets Dual back vents Four-button detail at cuffs Fully lined PANTS Flat-front style Button tab closure Zip fly Side slash, back button. Direct Men's - M Tailored Clothing > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue Made in Italy. Color: Light Grey. Size: 36 R.