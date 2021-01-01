Ideal for a busy day on the job, these Perry Ellis menâs dress pants are equipped with a flexible, cooling waistband for enhanced comfort. Theyâre made with a stylish textured fabric, with 4-way stretch to help the material move with you. The fabric is stain resistant to help keep your look sharp. The menâs flat front pants are finished with several convenient pockets, including a hidden tech pocket that helps to keep small items secure. 89% Nylon / 11% Elastane Slim Fit Textured Fabrication 4-Way Stretch To Increase Range of Motion and Comfort Stain Resistant For Any Unexpected Spills Coin Pocket Double Welt Back Pocket W Zipper Closure At Wearer's Right Exposed Snap Button Closure Cooling Stretch Tech Waistband Hidden Tech Pocket Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Inseam: 32" Wearing Size 32" x 32" | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Stretch Tech Performance Pants in Ink/Blue, Size 34 x 30, Nylon/Elastane