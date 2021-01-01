Ideal for a busy day on the job, these Perry Ellis menâs dress pants are equipped with a flexible, cooling waistband for enhanced comfort. Theyâre made with a stylish textured fabric, with 4-way stretch to help the material move with you. The fabric is stain resistant to help keep your look sharp. The menâs flat front pants are finished with several convenient pockets, including a hidden tech pocket that helps to keep small items secure. 89% Nylon / 11% Elastane Slim Fit Textured Fabrication 4-Way Stretch To Increase Range of Motion and Comfort Stain Resistant For Any Unexpected Spills Coin Pocket Double Welt Back Pocket W Zipper Closure At Wearer's Right Exposed Snap Button Closure Cooling Stretch Tech Waistband Hidden Tech Pocket Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Inseam: 32" Wearing Size 32" x 32" | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Stretch Tech Performance Pants in Ink/Blue, Size 34 x 30, Nylon/Elastane