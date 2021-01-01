Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Slim Fit Suit Charcoal Gray - Size: 36 Regular

For the man who travels frequently this suit is a must. It features wrinkle-resistant performance fabric for the ultimate comfort in dress and professional wear. Added features include a stretch gusset shoulder and comfort waistband to optimize your range of motion giving you the flexibility to take on whatever your day brings. The suit includes a fully lined jacket and fashionable flat-front slacks. Size 41 and lower have a 7 inch drop from the jacket to pant size. Size 42 and up have a 6 inch difference.