Original Penguin Men's Slim Fit Suit, Medium Grey Check, 48 Short

Fit: Original Penguin tailored suits all come in slim fit, which offers a trim, modern shape, which has a precise cut and is tapered to wearer. A true work to Evening piece!! Each suit features tons of exciting details for increased brand identity. This includes a printed pull out pocket square, printed collar stand, and logo inspired interior embroidery and lapel pins. Extreme comfort- stretch gusset (stretch armhole), stretch waistband, light construction, natural shoulder expression Fabric: all Original Penguin tailored suits feature a wool/polyester/stretch fabrication; combining what the customer needs with the comfort the customer wants.