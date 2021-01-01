Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates, Solid Navy, 32W x 30L

The advantage of the Calvin Klein Slim Fit Suit Separate is the ability to customize your jacket and pant size. Select your sizes and add them to the cart separately. The pant is designed to lay a bit lower on the hips and is nicely tapered from the thigh to a bottom opening that captures the modern look every man is looking to achieve. This classic performance wool fabric with its refined aesthetic is easy to wear in any climate all year round. Wool is a sustainable fabric that is versatile with natural stretch for added comfort and easy to care for and maintain. Dressing to impress has never been easier!