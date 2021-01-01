Add sleek style to any outfit with this Perry Ellis men's suit jacket. The washable jacket is made with performance stretch for improved comfort and mobility. Plain weave construction gives the fabric extra strength, allowing it to stand up to regular wear. The material is wrinkle resistant and it has stain release technology to help prevent accidental spills from turning into permanent stains. Two flap pockets at the front add storage for small essentials, while a chest pocket gives you space to dress it up with a pocket square. 62% Polyester / 33% Viscose / 5% Elastane Slim Stretch Fit Long Sleeves Moisture Wicking Stain Release Wrinkle Resistant Single Back Vent Chest Pocket 2 Flap Pockets Pair with Slim Fit Washable Solid Suit Pant4ESB4316PS Machine Washable Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size40 Reg | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Washable Solid Suit Jacket in Bay Blue, Size 42 | Regular, Polyester/Elastane/Viscose, Heather Grid