This Perry Ellis long sleeve button-down shirt plays with pattern and texture to create eye-catching style. Wide vertical stripes add character, and dobby fabrication weaves in a geometric pattern for subtle texture. Soft lyocell is comfortable and resists wrinkles, so you always look your best. 100% Lyocell Slim Fit Dobby Fabrication Point Collar Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit Wide Vertical Stripe Shirt in Seagrass/Blue, Size Large Long Sleeves