Men's Slim Straight Jeans - Goodfellow & Co Dark Denim Wash 34x32, Dark Blue Blue

Keep up your casual, smart vibe with the Slim Straight Jeans from Goodfellow and Co™. Tailored in a straight, slim-fit silhouette, these mid-rise jeans are designed with light fading and whiskering accents that elevate the naturally worn-in aesthetic, and they're made from soft fabric with a hint of spandex for flexible wear that moves with you. The dark wash jeans have a belt-loop waistband with a zip fly and button closure, and they sport classic five-pocket styling for functional flair. Whether you prefer to wear them cuffed with a T-shirt or straight with a collared shirt, these jeans will complete your off-duty look in cool style. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 34x32. Color: Dark Denim Wash. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.