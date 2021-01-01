Hanes Men's Slipper Boot House Shoes with Indoor Outdoor Memory Foam Odor Protection Fresh IQ Sole, Grey, X-Large

SIZE UP: This slipper runs small, Please choose a size larger than you would normally wear, See size equivalents below and size up AVAILABLE SIZES: Small (Mens US 65 -75), Medium (Mens US 8 9), Large (Mens US 95-105), X-Large (Mens US 11-12), XX-Large (Mens US 125-135), XXX-Large (Mens US 14-15) COMFORT: Thick memory foam cushioning provides support while contouring to your foot providing you with ultimate comfort. ODOR PROTECTION: Made with Hanes Fresh IQ advance odor protection technology keeps your slippers fresh season after season INDOOR / OUTDOOR: Made with a durable, gripped sole to prevent slipping or sliding whether you are wearing these shoes inside or outside MACHINE WASHABLE: Do your slippers get dirty quickly? No problem. Simply throw your Hanes slippers in the washer to clean, and they will look as good as new. Choose slippers that are always fresh with less hassle.