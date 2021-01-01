Vionic Men's Slippers BLK - Black Adler Suede Moccasin - Men

Black Adler Suede Moccasin - Men. Strides will be toasty and stylish in these suede moccasins boasting an array of footwear technologies designed for a supportive and comfortable fit.Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends to wear your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.Vio-Motion SupportTM FeaturesDeep heel cup for stability and natural alignmentFull-contact footbed hugs arch and evenly distributes pressure along your footEnhanced ball-of-foot cushioning; contours to your forefoot to relieve stressPodiatrist-designed biomechanical footbed with contoured arch supportFirm yet flexible and shock-absorbing EVA midsole promotes balanceProduct DetailsSlip-onSuede upperMan-made liningEVA footbedDurable rubber soleImported