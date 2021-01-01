Russell Mens Smart Softshell Jacket (Black) - XS - Also in: XXL, L, M, S, XL

2 layer knitted softshell, 100% Polyester outer, microfleece inner. - Traditional softshell and fleece hybrid combing weather resistance, comfort and flexibility with five star breathability and smart appearance. - No membrane, unlike traditional softshells, offering a higher degree of breathability combined with protection against wind and chill. - Teflon® DWR coating. - Microfleece inner. - 2 zipped pockets. - Reverse zippers. - Dropped tail. - MP3 access. - Suitable for 40° wash and low temperature tumble dry (Do not use fabric softeners). - Ideal for largely, but not exclusively, the indoor workplace (think supermarkets and airports). - Also available in ladies sizes code R040F. - Weight: 315g/m². - Fabric: See features. - RUSSELL COLLECTION - a variety of Mens and Womens corporatewear in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. - Gender: Men