A smart plaid balances the soft, breathable comfort of a shirt made of perfectly rumpled organic cotton that wicks away sweat and catches all the breezes. It sports buttoned chest pockets that securely stow essentials and offset shoulder seams to eliminate chafing when you wear a backpack or strapped bag. Style Name: Toad & co Smythy Plaid Short Sleeve Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt. Style Number: 6591495.