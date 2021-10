Classic round watch with date window at 3 o'clock featuring stick hour markers and logo under 12 o'clock 37 mm stainless steel case with Hardlex dial window Quartz movement with analog display Features link bracelet, energy-efficient movement with long power reserve, and solar cell with high-performance electricity generation Water resistant to 30 m (99 ft): In general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming.