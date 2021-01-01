Vasque Men's Snowburban II UltraDry Winter Boots, Green

Product Details 400g 3M Thinsulate insulation works to keep your feet toasty, even in in the frigid depths of winter Leather uppers are matched with UltraDry waterproofing to keep snow, slush and rain out Cozy, terry-loop wool collar linings naturally resist odors Molded rubber heel kicks accommodate snowshoe straps D-rings let you attach gaiters (not included) for an additional barrier against snow and slush Winter traction lugs with razor siping lend confidence-inspiring grip on slippery surfaces