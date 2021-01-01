ECCO Men's Soft 7 Street Perforated Slip On Sneaker, BLACK NUBUCK, 13-13.5

Crafted from either soft nubuck or full-grain leather, made in our own tanneries Majority textile lining offers softness and breathability, while a patch of leather lining at the back offers a smooth finish for easy entry Sleek micro-perforated design along the top adds a bit of edge with discreet elasticated side panels allow for easy on and off Lightweight sole provides cushioning and flexibility, using innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology Removable, molded leather-covered insole for added comfort and extra width when taken out