Callaway Men's Solana TRX Golf Shoes, White

Maintain optimal levels of comfort and performance while wearing Callaway Men’s Solana TRX Golf Shoes. Lightweight microfiber leather uppers equipped with Opti-Dri waterproof treatment and Opti-Vent mesh liners create the perfect blend of protection and ventilation. Opti-Soft EVA midsoles combine with PLUSfoam insoles to enable natural ground feel for a comfortable ride. Dura-Rubber outsoles fitted with CHAMP PiViX Fast Twist 3.0 cleats provide the turf grip serious golfers require. Microfiber Leather Upper Provides classic style with modern performance Opti-Dri Waterproof Treatment Creates a barrier against inclement weather Opti-Soft EVA Midsole Provides a natural ground feel for a more comfortable experience Opti-Vent Mesh Liner Enhances breathability and heat management 5mm PLUSfoam Insole Maximizes comfort on every step Dura-Rubber Outsole Provides maximum stability and control on all terrains CHAMP® PiViX Fast Twist 3.0 Spikes with SLIM-Lok® System 7 removable PiviX Fast Twist 3.0 spikes twist and lock into the TRI-Lok System for unmatched traction and enhanced ground feel on every surface Manufacturer’s Warranty 2-Year Waterproof