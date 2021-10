Get all-day comfort in and out of the water wearing the TYR® Solid Hoodie Long Sleeve Rash Guard, which delivers quick drying construction and moisture wicking fabric. Stay protected from harmful sunrays with UPF, while getting casual style from the hoodie design and lightweight feel. Fit Rash guard Technology Quick drying construction Moisture wicking fabric UPF 50+ sun protection Design Long sleeve Hooded detail High coverage Lightweight for comfort