Featuring a button-free open collar, this Perry Ellis menâs polo shirt offers a laidback look perfect for warm weekend outings. Itâs made with a soft and lightweight fabric blend for all-day comfort, and itâs machine washable for easy care. The solid-colored design pairs effortlessly with all your existing casual attire, while a ribbed collar adds a classic finishing touch to the look. 72% Sustainable Viscose / 28% Polyester Regular Fit Moisture Wicking to Keep You Dry Antimicrobial Fabric to Prevent Odor and Protect Against Bacteria Breathable to Keep You Cool 4-Way Stretch Viscose Derived From Sustainable Wood and Pulp Generates 50% Lower Emissions and Water Impact When Compared to Regular Viscose Ribbed Collar Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Solid Tech Knit Open Sweater Polo in Dark Sapphire/Blue, Size Large, Polyester, Regular