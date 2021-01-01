Hoka One One Men's Speedgoat 4 - 11.5 - Black Iris / Bright Marigold

The Hoka One One Men's Speedgoat 4 is a trail running shoe with plenty of cushion. Run the trails and look at the clouds, all the while feeling the comfort and neutral stability of underfoot. The breathable mesh Upper lets air flow while remaining durable against trail debris. Additional 3D printed overlays increase support through the midfoot. Equipped with 5mm lugs, you'll be moving fast over Technical terrain with the further help of the Vibram Megagrip rubber Outsole. Features of the Hoka One One Men's Speedgoat 4 Updated mesh Upper provides breathability 3D Printed overlays provide additional midfoot support and lockdown for a more secure feel Gusseted tongue Features strategic cutouts for breathability Lacing eye-rows contain a small winged component to ensure a secure Fit Midsole Features a new lightweight foam for a more responsive ride Wider forefoot offers a more stable ride and accommodating Fit Vibram megagrip rubber Outsole provides grip in wet and dry conditions 5mm in. Steppedin. lugs offer additional support and stability Zonal rubber placement adds support and stability