Nike Mens Nike Speedsweep VII - Mens Wrestling Shoes Black/Black/White Size 15.0

Delivering the one-two punch of quick, versatile mobility and durable traction, the Nike Speedsweep VII wrestling shoe is your secret weapon on the mat, allowing you to out move and out attack your opponent every time. Breathable mesh and split suede in the upper provide lightweight support, while a gum rubber outsole grips the mat, so you can focus on the battle at hand. Breathable mesh and split suede upper for the perfect combination of lightweight mobility and structured support. EVA sockliner adds responsive cushioning. Gum rubber outsole for sticky, durable traction you can depend on. Wt. 8.0 oz.