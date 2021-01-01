invicta men's speedway stainless steel, carbon fiber quartz watch with silicone, strap, grey, 30 (model: 33192)

Rose gold tone stainless steel case 51mm diameter x 14mm thick; Rose gold and black dial; Luminous hands Japanese quartz movement, VD31 Caliber; Assembled in Japan; SR920SW battery included Black silicone and carbon fiber band, 210mm L x 30mm W; Buckle clasp Flame Fusion crystal; Push/pull crown; Uni-directional stainless steel bezel with black top bezel ring; Functional Subdials: 24hr, Second 24hr; 100 meter water resistant: Suitable for recreational surfing, swimming, snorkeling, sailing and water sports. Not suitable for diving.