Invicta Men's Speedway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Silicone Strap, Black, 30 (Model: 26308)

Gunmetal stainless steel case 50mm diameter x 15.5mm thick; Gunmetal dial; Luminous hands and hour markers Japanese quartz movement, VD54 Caliber; Assembled in Japan; SR920SW battery included; Watch weight: 206 grams Black silicone band, 195mm L x 32mm W; Buckle clasp Flame Fusion crystal; Push/pull crown; Uni-directional stainless steel bezel; Functional Subdials: 60min, 60sec, 24hr; 100 meter water resistant: Suitable for recreational surfing, swimming, snorkeling, sailing and water sports. Not suitable for diving.