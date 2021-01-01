The Mystery Ranch Men?s Sphinx 60 Backpack is a quality pack that is designed to be durable and adjustable. It has a long center-front zipper that allows you to see and access your gear effortlessly. Along with two vertical long pockets and removable lid this pack is incredibly packable. This backpack rocks a fully adjustable Futura Yoke harness which easily adjusts to your torso length, and has a Hdpe frame sheet for extra support. The soft hip belt straps Are completely removable making this pack even more versatile. Compression loops on the bottom, and large hip belt pockets with inreach this backpack is ready for adventure. Features of the Mystery Ranch Men's Sphinx 60 Backpack Award-winning pack has only gotten better the second time around Sphinx 60 still Features the desirable long Center-front zipper Allows you to see and access all your gear effortlessly Updates include new materials and harnessing Sturdy yet super flexible frame Provides a supportive, stable, comfortable carry Designed with two vertical long pockets and a removable lid Pack has all the Features necessary for your next backcountry mission YKK zippers Top-loading shroud with full length center zip for full access to interior Two, exterior vertical long pockets zippered pocket on removable lid Water bottle pockets Hydration reservoir compatible Side compression straps that can buckle around the pack for full compression or lashing on accessories Adjustable tool attachment Dual composite stays and molded lumbar frame sheet Double-wrap, redirect waist belt with zippered pockets