Marvel Men's Spider-Man Analog Quartz Watch with Patent Leather Strap, Black, 22 (Model: WMA000421)

Keep track of time with this officially licensed Marvel Vintage Adult's watch by ewatchfactory on your wrist. The timepiece displays artwork from your favorite Marvel character on the face, and is designed with labeled hour and minute hands to help young ones learn how to tell time. This classic watch has a polished and matte steel finish and a precision japan movement for accurate time keeping and a 1 year manufacturer Warranty 1 year limited manufacturer's warranty Analog-quartz Movement Water Resistant To 30m (100ft)