Jordan Mens Jordan Sport DNA HBR Pool Shorts - Mens Orange/Teal/Pink Size M

Embrace the summer vibe with the Jordan Sport HBR Pool Shorts. Constructed with crinkly woven fabric and lined with mesh, these shorts provide a quick-drying and comfortable feel. Embellished with a gradient allover print, Jordan Sport DNA HBR Pool Shorts are the perfect choice for warm, sunny days. Jordan Sport DNA HBR Pool Shorts features: Crinkly woven fabric with a mesh lining offers breathability and ventilation. Jordan's standard fit flatters all body shapes and sizes. Encased elastic waistband with a drawcord offers a personalized and snug fit. Hand and back pockets help store essentials. Machine wash 100% polyester. Imported.