Jordan Mens Jordan Sport DNA HBR Shorts - Mens Blue/Navy/Red Size S

Gear up for a win with the Jordan Sport DNA HBR Shorts. Featuring durable and smooth fabric with faux layered hems, these shorts are designed to take your game to the next level. The mid-weight open-hole mesh with a mesh liner feels soft and ensures optimum breathability – on and off the court. A large “JORDAN graphic printed in letters is inspired by basketball's iconic Force logo for a classic B-ball vibe that stands out. The top line of the waistband pops with alternate colors or neutrals for added visual appeal. Jordan Sport DNA HBR Shorts features: The Jordan standard fit allows a relaxed and easy feel. Printed graphics add a pop of style. An elastic waistband with a drawcord ensures a snug fit. Hand pockets enable convenient storage. 100% polyester. Imported.