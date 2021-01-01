Jordan Mens Jordan Sport DNA Woven Pants - Mens Black Size M

Showcase the Jordan heritage with the Jordan Sport DNA Woven Pants. Streetstyle staple inspired by the archives, these pants are made from a lightweight woven fabric that combines the durability of nylon with the softness of cotton to give you an easy and relaxed feel all day. Featuring the premium Jumpman design with an all-over wash that gives a worn-in, lightly washed look, these pants pair well with practically any outfit. Flaunting the “JORDAN graphic inspired by the iconic Force logo, the Jordan Sport DNA Woven Pants let you rep the Jordan DNA with pride. Jordan Sport DNA Woven Pants features: Jordan standard fit flatters all body types. Elastic waistband with woven overlay and knotted drawcord offers a snug and secure fit. Easy access zippered pockets provide a secure space for storage. Elastic leg cuffs give a stretchy and secure fit. Machine wash. 58% cotton/42% nylon. Imported.