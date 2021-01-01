Spiro Mens Sports Micro-Lite Running Shorts (Black/Grey) - XS - Also in: XXS, XL

Performance lightweight running shorts. - Extremely Lightweight. - Quick drying. - Keeps skin cool and comfortable through breathable ventilation panels. - Comfortable active sport fit to enhance performance. - Drawcord waist with elastic waistband for comfort fit. - Ultra reflecting SPIRO print logo. - Water repellent. - Breathable. - Extremely Lightweight. - Size XXS - 28", XS - 30", S - 32", M - 34", L - 36", XL - 38", XXL - 40". - Fabric 50D Micro Fibre COOL DRY Polyester. - 100% Polyester. - UV Protection. - Anti bacterial and deodorised treatment. - Anti static Weight 122gsm. - Gender: Men