Part-elasticated waist. - Knee patches. - Belt loops. - Multi pocketed with concealed zips. - 2 front large pockets with hem bellows. - Right side zipped pocket with welt covering. - 2 back pockets - one zipped pocket with welt covering. - Available in Short, Regular and Long leg lengths. - Size - Waist (to fit) 28", 30", 32", 34", 36", 38", 40", 42", 44", 46". - Inside Leg Short 29", Regular 31", Long 33". - Fabric: Polycotton Fabric Weight: 180gsm. - Gender: Men